Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Stakeholders have been tasked on the administration of criminal justice system in the country with a view to rendering efficient and effective services.

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Ahmed Ja’afaru, gave the charge in Asaba, Delta State capital, during a joint training of cross sectoral personnel in the nation’s criminal justice system.

Participants at the training were drawn from the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Judiciary in Delta State.

Ja’afaru, who was represented by the Comptroller of Corrections, Delta State Command, Mr. Sam I. Iyakoregha, hinted that the NCS is a key member of the sector and the only institution responsible for the custody of all persons convicted and awaiting trial in Nigeria.

“The quality of its personnel impacts directly on reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates. Therefore, this training and the other trainings on human rights conducted since the past five years is very appropriate and key to the success of the operations of the correctional system,” he said.

He commended the Swiss Government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for their funding support towards the training of cross sectoral personnel in the administration of the criminal justice system in Nigeria over the years.