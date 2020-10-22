The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed an attempted attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abakaliki by protesters on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NCS Command in Ebonyi, Nneka Iyasei, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday said that the protesters attempted to break into the facility but were repelled by combined security forces.

“The protesters were subdued after over one hour, thirty minutes of gun-battle with the gallant officers. The protesters attempted pulling down the gate of the facility while some destroyed its walls but were resisted to the point of retreat by the combined force,” she said.