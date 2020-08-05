The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) will next week hold it’s 11th International Conference.

Speaking during a virtual press briefing about the upcoming conference, the President, Professor Adesina Sodiya, announced that the International Conference will hold from Tuesday 11th to Thursday 13th of August 2020 virtually, with the theme “Emerging Applications and Technologies for Industry 4.0 (EATI 2020)

According to him, the theme of the conference was carefully and scientifically chosen in order to provide the needed technological supports for industries in this modern society. “Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial revolution is simply about smart manufacturing. The technological components of industry 4.0 are full process and production line automation; intelligent control of cyber-physical systems; and adoption of Internet of things (IoT), robotics, big data analytics, cloud computing, and machine learning. As a nation, our industries must leverage on these technologies for enhanced profitability and economic well-being.”

He added that the conference will focus on important issues related to the theme and sub themes such as: Innovative Strategies for addressing cybersecurity and privacy challenges in industry 4.0, New Generation of Cyber Physical Systems in the Era of AI, management strategies for stimulating digital Economy among others

He said, “This year’s International Conference will provide a multi-stakeholder forum to examine pertinent considerations in showcasing emerging applications and technologies to achieving fourth industrial revolution that will lead to Sustainable Development. Engagement opportunities will be explored during the Conference to present and develop effective strategies, creative approaches and practical solutions.