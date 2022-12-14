From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, has intercepted 69 sacks of dry donkey skin, valued at N3.8 million, and arrested two persons in connection with the offence.

The sacks of dry donkey skin were among 126 seizures and 21 detentions between May and November 2022 made by the Area Command, which included Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), foreign parboiled rice, second-hand clothing, used tyres, used vehicles, used bags, used shoes, and cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), with a total duty paid value (DPV) of N192,182,652.

The Customs Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a media press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, the 69 sacks of the dry donkey skin have been handed over to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), along with the two suspects and one means of conveyance for further action.

Jaiyeoba stated that “donkey is an endangered species and trading on endangered species contravenes Schedule Six of the CET and Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species (CITES) (Flora/Fauna), which Nigeria is a signatory to.”

The items that were intercepted by the command within the period included 4,217 (50kilogrammes) bags of rice, valued at N74,219,200; and 22,850 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), concealed in 914 (25 litre) kegs, valued at N2,010,800; 40 bale’s of used clothing, valued at N4.8million; five sacks of used clothing worth N180,000; 17 units of used vehicles, valued at N87,531,252 and 1,167 pieces of used tyres valued at N8,846,400.

The seized items also included 13 sacks of used bags and one sack of used shoes, valued at N789,000 and N60,000 respectively; 69 sacks of dry donkey skin, valued at N3,795,000; and 80 wraps (42 kilogrammes each) of Cannabis Sativa, valued at N8.4million.

Jaiyeoba stated further that between May and November 2022, the Customs Area Command collected N46,431,321,578.65k, saying: “When added to the revenue collected for the period covering January to April 2022, the command has collected N65,462,925,413.30k. When compared to revenue collection of N56,904,977,769.95k during the same period last year, the command exceeded her revenue collection of 2021 with N8,557,947,642.35k, representing 15.04 per cent increase.

“When viewed against the revenue target of the command for the period covering January to November 2022, the command exceeded her revenue target with N6,727,450,200.22k, representing 11.45 per cent increase.

“This feat is made possible by our resolve to continue to religiously enforce provision of our extant laws aimed at facilitating legitimate trade. It is pertinent to note that the command has continued to enforce the provision of 2022 Finance Act, which brought some factories under Excise Control. I am glad to inform you that there has been appreciable compliance by Excise Traders operating with the command’s Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Jaiyeoba also appreciated all units of the Area Command in Oyo and Osun States, sister security agencies, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, the youth, community leaders, and good people of Oyo and Osun States for their cooperation and for providing enabling environment for Customs officers and men to carry out their statutory duties.