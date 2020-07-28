Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Yusuf Garba, has decorated 31 newly-promoted officers of the Service.

Among those decorated with new ranks at the ceremony in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday included Officer Nasiru Manga, the Command’s Public Relations Officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC).

The newly-promoted officers including 31 newly promoted officers comprised 1 Comptroller, 2 AC, 8 DSC, 13 ASC1 and 7 ASC2.

While addressing newly promoted officers, Garba appealed to them to see themselves as lucky and put in their best performances in Service to justify their new positions.

According to him, ‘it is God in his infinite mercy that decided to elevate you to your own career, and this is a joy to us, to you, to your colleagues and to your entire families.

‘Promotion comes from God. Therefore, you should give thanks to God. Those promoted should also note that `to whom much is given, much is expected. It is my wish and prayer that you should live up to the expectations of your new ranks,’ he said.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, who was among the security agencies in the state that attended the occasion, advised the newly promoted officers to double up their performances.

‘Promotion comes from God, and you should know God has blessed you and you should, in turn, bless others, especially those around,’ he said.

While responding on behalf of the newly-promoted staff, a newly promoted Comptroller, Ibrahim Mainasara, pledged their commitments to the Service.

‘We are grateful to the management of the Nigeria Customs Service who underwent all the necessary processes to ensure our career progression.

‘This is an additional task upon us to perform, and we shall not disappoint you,’ he assured.