The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 36 officers, including Mr Tahir Balarabe, the Public Relation’s Officer, Sokoto Area Command.

According to a statement on Wednesday in Sokoto, the NCS said it promoted Balarabe to the post of Superintendent of Custom.

Balarabe, who signed the statement, said that 35 other officers were also promoted within the area command as part of a national promotion exercise by the service.

The Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara, Mr Abdulhameed Ma’aji, said the promotion was designed to boost personnel performance, noting that those promoted deserved it.

Ma’aji urged the officers to see the promotion as a call for rededication and renewed commitment to service.

“So, we expect you to continue to work hard to justify the promotion through enhanced revenue generation and blocking of all the routs through which prohibited goods are smuggled into the country,” he said. (NAN)