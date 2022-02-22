Mr Joseph Attah, the Comptroller-in-charge of Kebbi Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has called for the support of traditional rulers in the state against the activities of smugglers.

Attah made the call during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir, in his palace in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said,” I am here in the palace of Abdullahi Gwandu for a courtesy visit, and to seek fatherly advice from the Emir of Gwandu and words of encouragement in our anti-smuggling engagement.

“We also seek your cooperation in our fight against the smugglers who are hellbent on crippling the country’s economy and depriving it of its rightful revenue.

“As you know, the customs are always trying to curb the menace of smuggling activities and support the country’s diversification drive for our children and grandchildren to have means of proper livelihood.”

Attah said that one of the major challenges the customs faced in the state was the ignorance on the side of people engaged in smuggling activities.

“The smugglers have taken smuggling activities as a means of livelihood and business. When we talk to them they would easily deny the truth and refuse to listen.

“It has come to our knowledge that the traditional rulers are respected and listened to by their subjects as they belong to a revered institution close to people,” he explained.

Attah noted that the Nigeria Customs Service as a federal government agency needed the support of all necessary stakeholders and the traditional rulers to curb the menace of smugglers.