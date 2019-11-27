Chinenye Anuforo

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has urged the Federal Government to implement various digital roadmaps it introduced over the years to achieve a strong and sustainable economy.

Speaking at a press conference at its office in Lagos, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, NCS President, reiterated the need for the government to focus more on digital economy, as this is what every country in the world is banking on for speeding and steady growth of their economies.

He advised the Federal Government to automate its processes, saying it is curious that a document such as asset declaration form should not be done electronically.

He said for the country to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, there is need for change of strategy.

According to him, there has been a series of roadmaps which have become outdated.

According to him, “The renaming of Ministry of Communications to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is a right step in a right direction. Other countries thrive on digital economy and we believe Nigeria should not be an exception. NCS is instrumental to the renaming which has been stirring the potentials of the country’s economy.

“Moreover, the Federal Government needs to do more about the new addendum (Digital Economy) on the Ministry of Communications by taking practical steps to make it meaningful.”

Sodiya expressed confidence on the initiative of the government to create and sustain digital economy. He also urged the government to tenaciously follow through with the set ICT roadmaps that have been initiated.

“We will need to change our strategies in addressing digital issues in the country. Over the years, many roadmaps have been put in place; but not much has been achieved. It is on this premise that NCS will be setting up a committee for ICT or digital roadmap before end of December, 2019. After inputs from relevant stakeholders, the proposal would be presented to the National Assembly for consideration.”