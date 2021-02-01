The Area Controller in charge of Customs Command in Kaduna State, Abubakar Sanusi Danburan, has described the facility of Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kakuri area of the state as excellent. Danburan , who stated this during a visit to the port, also urged the management to keep improving in meeting port users expectations. The Controller who described port business as being competitive added that there is need for KIDP to do more in terms of customers attraction.

“From what I have seen at the port, the management is doing excellently well in ensuring a cordial working relationship with all stakeholders in the discharge of its duty.

“There is always room to do more, make the environment and services user friendly and provide a seamless procedure for clearing agents, import and export business operations,’’ Salisu said.

“We appreciate all the stakeholders for their corporation and we look forward to a cordial working relationship,’’ he said.

General Manager of the port, Mr Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, also called for more support of the Customs in boosting economic activities of the Northern region through the KIDP.

“We seek for quarterly meeting with the Customs to rub minds and advice when necessary about documentation process and procedure.

“Also, we seek support of the Customs with the new Pre-Inspection Agent in facilitating export forwarding direct from KIDP to foreign country port of destination.’’ Raimi-Hassan said