The National Cash Transfer Office has apologised for the delay in the payment of N5,000 to poor and vulnerable households.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the cash transfer aims at responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital of poor and vulnerable households Beneficiaries are paid on bi-monthly bases.

This is contained in a statement by the National Communication Officer, National Cash Transfer Office, Mr Henry Ayede in Abuja on Thursday.

The National Programme Coordinator of the programme, Hajiya Halima Shehu, said the office understood the difficulties the delay had caused, while calling for calmness as payment would soon be made.

Shehu noted that the pause in payment became necessary to strengthen systems while also improving the implementation process to serve beneficiaries better.

“ We fully understand the delay has brought about difficulties that have affected some of the beneficiaries’ plans.

“ The pause in payment became necessary to strengthen systems and improve the implementation process to serve them better, ensure value for money, accountability and transparency.

“ These are requisite to achieving President Muhammadu Buhari’s government vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years,’’ she said.

The programme coordinator, however, said that the office was set to recommence payment to beneficiaries to enable the office achieve the development objectives of the programme.

She added that these benefits include the improvement in household consumption, increase school enrolment and ensuring sustainable livelihood, among others. (NAN)