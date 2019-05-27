Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), has concluded its five-day training programme on digital marketing, web development and social media, for some selected youths in Abuja.

Sunday Sun was informed that the training was an opportunity to expose the trainees to relevance and potentials of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in 21st century world.

NCWD Director General, Mary Ekpere-Eta, who spoke at the closing ceremony of training in Abuja, said that ICT has proven to be key to sustainable development, hence the need for regular training and retraining.

She said: “In today’s world, you cannot do a successful business without being ICT compliance. You need ICT in virtually everything you do. For you to have a successful business transaction you need ICT. The world is becoming a global village, you don’t need a shop to set up a business, with ICT you can operate from your home.”