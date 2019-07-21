Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for declaring emergency on women issues in Nigeria.

The Speaker had expressed worry over the status of women, particularly as it concerns inclusion in governance, and the growing violence and discrimination against them.

In a statement released in Abuja, President of the Council, Dr. Gloria Laraba Shoda, appealed to the Speaker to ensure that action is taken in that regard, saying that Nigerian women would hold him in high esteem if the 9th Assembly could find a lasting solution to the problem associated with women.

She said: “Considering the fact that women are the bedrock of nation building, having more women in key decision-making positions will be better for Nigeria.