The National Council for Women Society (NCWS) has commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Runsewe, for spearheading the campaign against moral decadence in Nigeria.

In a statement by the National President of NCWS, DR. Gloria Laraba Shoda, the women frowned at the promotion of despicable conducts such as nudity and transgender activities by the likes of Bobrisky, describing it as offensive.

The NCWS lauded Runsewe for exposing the unbecoming conduct of Bobrisky, and the IGP for his intervention to stem the ugly trend.

“We, at the NCWS are happy that our visit to the DG of the NCAC has yielded positive responses from the government and the public as indicated by the actions so far taken, as well as the messages we continue to receive from well-meaning Nigerians,” the statement read. The NCWS equally lamented that the unwanted show of cross gender activities by Bobrisky is projecting a negative image to Nigerian youths, adding that his activities were not true representative of the Nigerian culture.