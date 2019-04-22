The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria, has congratulated Priscilla Ekwere Eleje, on her appointment as the first woman Director of Currency at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The President of NCWS, Mrs. Gloria Shoda, who congratulated Eleje in a statement, said her confirmation as substantive director was a step in the right direction.

She said her confirmation would go a long way toward encouraging other career women to be dedicated to their work, knowing that dedication and hard work would provide them with an opportunity to occupy the best positions in their chosen career.

Eleje was confirmed as substantive Director on August 30, 2018. Prior to her confirmation, she was the Acting Director of Currency Operations at the apex bank.

She has just succeeded in breaking two different CBN records at the same time, – becoming the first female director of currency and having her signature on a naira note.

Shoda lauded the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, for “working very hard to ensure her confirmation”.