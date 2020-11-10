The National President, National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), Mrs Laraba Shoda on Tuesay congratulated the president and Vice-President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden and Sen Kamala Harris.

Shoda gave the congratulatory message in a statement issued in Abuja on behalf of Nigerian women.

According to her, this is indeed a victory for women all over the world that Sen. Harris has broken another barrier in her legal and political career to become the first female vice president.

”Harris is the first woman and person of colour to become the Attorney-General in the State of California.

“Prior to her becoming the first woman of colour to become the District Attorney in San Francisco, Harris was also the first woman of Indian-America descent to serve in the Senate.

”Today, she’s the first woman of colour to become the Vice president-elect of the U.S., the first woman of Asian-American heritage to ascend to the second highest office in America,” she said.

According to Shoda, Harris has broken several barriers and this most recent one, was worth celebrating by women all over the world.

”Listening to her victory speech, one cannot help to send her all the prayers and best wishes in her new level of public stewardship.

”I recall her saying and I quote: “while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last. We live in a country of possibilities.’’

”This shows that she sees herself as a role model not only to girls and women in her country, but around the world.

”So, women in Nigeria celebrate her achievements and wish her and the President-elect Biden all the very best as they govern one of the world’s most powerful nations,” she said.

Shoda expressed the hope that as her victory resonates all over the world should send a message to the political class that women still have hope and would continue to work assiduously toward occupying high decision-making positions.