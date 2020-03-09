Nkechi Chima, Abuja

The president of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs. Gloria Laraba Shoda has said that women have the power to change the gender inclusiveness narrative in Nigeria adding that the impression that women can easily be replaced must be discarded.

Shoda stated this yesterday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the annual Gender Advocacy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit.

She said that women must contribute to the fight for equity in allocation of opportunities and make themselves irreplaceable noting that women and girls represent the power of possibility.

“It is important for women to be part of the planning implementation and monitoring of the schemes and strategies of the sustainable development goals for the desired results in terms of gender balancing and others she noted.

In her address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Adefulire, said for SDGs to advance gender transformation, deliberate efforts must be made to institutionalize a gender-responsive approach to facing and ensuring that adequate investments are made to implement national plans and politics for gender equality.

On her part, Honourable member representing Ogbomosho North Federal Constituency in Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji said women must change the idea of gender equality to gender equity to achieve their desired goals in politics and the fight for gender inclusiveness in governance.