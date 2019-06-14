Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) has trained over 100 women and youths drawn from Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State on Commodity Trading.

The one day training workshop which was organized in collaboration with Sandstone Associates Limited held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The event was declared open by the immediate past member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency in the 8th National Assembly, Dickson Tarkighir.

Tarkighir who was represented by Hon. Terwase Uchi at the workshop stressed the need for Nigerians to begin to focus more on agriculture instead of the undue emphasis on oil.

“The Nigerian economy has been diversified and agriculture is now in the front burner after oil has failed us. In the nearest future, nobody will be talking about oil, hence the need to invest more in agriculture as the mainstay of the nation’s economy.”

While commending the organizers for the workshop, Tarkighir noted that the program is particularly very important to Benue State as the food basket of the nation and urged the participants to be attentive so as to benefit from it.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of NCX, Mrs. Zaheera Baba-Ari, AGM (Corporate Communications), Mr. Chris Echikwu described the NCX as an organized market for sellers and buyers of agricultural commodities and solid mineral products.

While positing that the workshop is aimed at introducing the participants to what they stand to gain from the commodity exchange market, Baba-Ari disclosed that a team from the NCX is already in Benue to commence search for agricultural commodity warehouses in the state.

Highlight of the workshop was the presentation of four different papers including Commodity Eco-system Actors, Sport Market Operations, Basic Assaying as well as Introduction to Warehousing by various paper presenters.