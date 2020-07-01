Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) warned the public on Wednesday over an admission scam via fake social media accounts purported to be that of the Commandant of the Academy, Major General Jamil Sarham.

The statement by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullai, described the accounts as fake saying, the Academy maintains its official website and social media accounts for its communications.

According to Abdullahi, ‘the attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has been drawn to some fake social media accounts, particularly on Facebook, which fraudulently claims to be the official accounts of the Commandant, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, and also spuriously claims they could assist prospective applicants to attain admission into NDA for a fee.

‘We wish to state clearly that these accounts are fake and the works of fraudsters.

‘The NDA has no part in the establishment or operations of these fraudulent social media accounts.

‘Invariably, we wish to warn the public to be wary of these accounts and that anyone conducting any business with them does so at his or her own peril.

‘For the purpose of clarity, the Commandant, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, does not have any official social media handle for conducting official NDA matters.

‘All NDA activities are transmitted via our official website: www.nda.edu.ng, and on our Facebook and Twitter handles @DefenceAcademyNG and @HQ_NDA respectively.

‘The public is hereby notified and forewarned about these fake social media accounts.’