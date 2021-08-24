From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In a sharp reaction to the Tuesday attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by the daredevil bandits, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has noted that the nation’s security system was operating on reversed gear.

The Spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe told Daily Sun in a statement that the incident was equally an embarrassment to first generation of northerners who fought hard to bring development to the north.

Yawe added that the likes of Muhammadu Ribadu, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello who brought the NDA to Kaduna would not be happy in thier graves that bandits have invaded Academy.

“We of the ACF have said it again and again that there is everything seriously wrong with the management of our security. The other day a Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft was shot down by the so called bandits. Today the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced has been invaded and desecrated. What else do we need to show that our national security system is running on reverse gear?

“The latest security breach is another embarrassment to the ACF. The NDA is a proud monument of the efforts of the first generation of northerners who fought hard to bring development to the north; the likes of Muhammadu Ribadu, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello who brought the Institution to Kaduna. They did not bring it here for our generation to hand it over to bandits or whatever we call them.

“This is an institution that is not only a pride of the north but a pride of Nigeria. Many African countries train their military officers here. It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination.

“We of the ACF are particularly sad because Kaduna is our home not only because our headquarters is located here but for a long time even after the split of our Northern Region, Kaduna remained home to all northerners. The NDA is a proud reminder of the achievements of our fathers. Is that how our present generation of northerners will seat and watch as these legacies are destroyed?