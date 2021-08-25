From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than dampen the morale of the Armed Forces as it was intended to, will buoy their determination to put a decisive end to violent crime in the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that the attack, which led to the loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat.

Commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

‘The president thanked all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urges those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land,’ the statement read.