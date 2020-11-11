Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Authorities at Nigeria’s premier military training institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, say its cadets are being groomed to contribute towards efforts at ending the menace of insurgency and other criminal activities in parts of the country.

Speaking on Tuesday when he led cadets of 68 and 69 regular courses on a tour of facilities at the Nigerian Army Super Super Camp IV in Faskari, Katsina State, the NDA Commandant, Major-General Jamil Sarham, noted that the cadets were there to learn first hand, measures being taken by the Nigerian Army to curtail banditry in the country.

According to him, “I am sure you have seen them, you would have seen the zeal and motivation in their eyes. They are eager based on what they have received and going to receive in their training to contribute their quota to curtail insecurity in the country.

“The cadets, on commission, will be sent to places like this and that is why this kind of visit is vital in their training.

“Learning first hand through visits to operation theatre centres will go a long way in making their training at the NDA more effective and more efficient.”

Sarham commended the Super Camp initiative which he said was designed to make fight against criminality more successful.”

The Army Super Camp popularly known as Operation Sahel Sanity, was established in July 2020 as part of measures to combat banditry, cattle rustling and kidnappings in parts of the North-West zone of the country.

Faskari, a border community between Katsina and Zamfara states, is reported to be a haven for bandits terrorising parts of the two states.