The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has rated the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, high for the level of training of its personnel.

He said the premier military training institution has turned out relentlessly over the years in the service to the armed forces Nigeria and the fatherland.

The academy’s public relations officer, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, quoted the COAS as saying that the academy demonstrated capacity by Cadets of 68 Regular Course, during the battle inoculation and firepower demonstration phase of Exercise Camp Highland was indicative of high-level training.

Yahaya noted that the Nigerian Army would continue to support NDA to meet the critical task of training junior leaders for the armed forces of Nigeria. He stated that the commandant was briefed on plans to review the training curriculum for cadets in view of the dynamics of threats in the operating environment.

He reassured the NDA that the army would continue to support the premier military institution intellectually and in terms of infrastructural development: “It is in pursuant of this objective, that the COAS authorised the issuance of six gun trucks and the posting of personnel to the demo battalion.

“This will be consistent with the manpower holding of a typical infantry battalion in support of realistic training.”

The COAS congratulated the cadets for hard work and determination throughout the five years of rigorous training at the academy. He challenged them to maintain the high standard of training, which the academy has imparted on them: “They should continually seek excellence when they are eventually commissioned into the armed forces of Nigeria.”

Commandant, NDA, Major General I.M. Yusuf, noted that Battle Inoculation was designed to expose cadets to real-war situations, in line with the objectives of Exercise Camp Highland: “This is to evaluate cadets on the application of tactics, techniques and procedures in operations.

“This will be done alongside administration and logistics in order to determine their eligibility for commissioning into the NA.”

The exercise commenced on July 25, 2021, with the adventure phase at Shere Hills in Jos, Plateau Sate, with map-reading and other activities. This culminated into the tactical phase, as well as the Battle Inoculation and Firepower Demonstration phases of the exercise in Kachia, Kaduna State.

Other highlights included novelty shooting of support weapons, presentation of souvenirs and inoculation luncheon.

Soldiers donate 45 wheelchairs to physically challenged persons

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, said soldiers on internal security operations in Nasarawa State have donated wheelchairs to 45 physically challenged persons in the state.

The gesture, it said: “Is part of our non-kinetic approach towards achieving peace in North Central.”

The soldiers from Operation Safe Haven also donated exercise books and other writing materials to pupils of Pilot Science Primary School, Bungha, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, and students of Government Secondary School, Zango, Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Acting director, Defence Media Organization, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said the troops also held meetings with community heads, youth leaders and other stakeholders at the Emir’s palace in Wase LGA and Jengre Town in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, to discuss security challenges bedevilling the area.

Yahaya charges veterans to tackle terrorism, banditry

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has charged veterans of the Nigerian Army to bring their experience to bear in tackling security challenges bedevilling the country.

He said this was necessary as the veterans have a role to play in curbing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secession and other violent crimes. He made this known at the opening of the second quarter veterans’ affairs seminar/workshop in Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by director, Personnel Services, Army Headquarters, Department of Administration (Army), Major General Boniface Sinjen, the COAS said: “The importance of this seminar/workshop cannot be overemphasised bearing in mind the special roles our retired/discharged colleagues play in the society, especially at a time like this when our nation is faced with diverse but surmountable security challenges.

“These challenges include activities of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), farmers/herdsmen clashes, banditry and kidnapping.

“I am particularly impressed with the selection of the theme for this workshop, which will provide a forum for us to tap into the wealth of experience of our veterans in tackling the issue of insecurity.

“This workshop is also aimed at broadening the knowledge of our veterans on their important roles in national security.

“This is in line with my desire to uplift the standard of both serving and retired/discharged personnel while diligently performing our constitutional role of securing the nation.

“This combined efforts of all persons, especially those of us in uniform, both serving and retired, in securing our nation is further encapsulated in my ision for the Nigerian Army, which is to have a ‘professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.’

“I enjoin you all to use this unique opportunity provided by this seminar to dig into your kitbags, bring out those special expertise and experience acquired over the years, have engaging interactions with your colleagues and let us see how we can jointly defend Nigeria, our beloved country.”

COAS explained that the directorate of the veterans’ affairs was recently established to cater for the needs of the veterans. He promised to continue to make their welfare a priority and called on them to support the army in its bid to ending insecurity in the country:

“It is in recognition of the important role our veterans played and have continued to play in the defence of our dear nation, and the need to adequately take care of their welfare, that necessitated the establishment of the Veterans’ Affairs Directorate at the Army Headquarters.”

Army Resource Centre partners King’s College, London

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King’s College, London, UK, to achieve its mandate of becoming a global institution.

Leader of the King’s College team, Prof. Balogun Alao, said the MoU was to consolidate an earlier agreement between the college and NARC: “The MoU will provide interested qualified persons opportunity to study at the King’s College, London, through the excellent facilities at NARC.

“The anticipated areas of collaboration between the NARC and the college, are in doctor of philosophy (PhD) and advanced training programmes, research and leadership development programmes, among others.”

NARC director-general, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd), said: “The centre, which is one of the foremost research institutions in the country, has collaboration with reputable institutions across the globe.”

NAF to establish Office of Ombudsman

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it will establish Office of the Ombudsman to enable the public channel their complaints and grievances against the service or its personnel.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the office would be charged with responsibilities to address complains by NAF personnel and serve as an independent instrument that would provide an objective and compassionate channel for seeking redress.

Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the CAS took cognizance of the need to provide an avenue for those outside the service as well as NAF serving personnel to ventilate their grievances against the service for immediate resolution:

“This is because the CAS strongly believes that putting in place appropriate mechanisms for redress would ensure harmonious relationship and substantially reduce chances of disaffection, improve trust and confidence with the civil populace. Such mechanism is also aimed at increasing motivation and promoting personnel loyalty among NAF serving personnel.

“It should also be added that since the establishment of the NAF, its personnel have relied mostly on the provisions of the Executive Regulations in channelling their complaints for redress while in some cases, complaints were referred first to immediate superiors even when such complaints are against such superior officers.

“Also, many persons outside the service have over time found it difficult to channel their complaints and grievances to the service due to absence of a distinct channel. The new Office of the Ombudsman, thus, provides an avenue to address these issues.”