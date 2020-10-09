Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Ahead of its combined Passing Out Parade (POP) for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) scheduled for this Saturday, t he Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced road diversion for Kaduna motorists.

The Academy through its Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi expects President Muhammadu Buhari as the Guest of Honour and Parade Reviewer.

To this end, in compliance to the safety guidelines and National Centre for Disease Control protocol against COVID-19, only guests with appropriate invitation cards would be allowed to attend the event.

According to Abdullahi, all invited guests with valid invitation were required to assemble at Ribadu Cantonment for parking of vehicles, screening and conveyance to Afaka by 5 am on Saturday 10 October 2020 as individual guests would not be granted access to to the main campus.

Abdullah said, “the Kawo – Mando – Airport road would be busy from 5am – 4pm. Road users who do not have anything to do around the NDA area are advised to use alternative routes to avoid unnecessary bottleneck.

“The alternative routes are; Kaduna Airport – Afaka – Rigachukun – Kawo while passengers connecting Rigasa Railway station from Kaduna City could use Kawo – Nnamdi Azikwe byepass – Bakin Ruwa – Rigasa – Railway station. Similarly those plying Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road could use Rigachikun – Kaduna Airport -Airport Round about – Birnin Gwari Road.

“We appeal to road users to bear with the situation as all arrangements to ensure a hitch free event have been put in place.

“We wish to inform the public that the Parade will be streamed live on Nigerian Television Authority from 8:00 am”, he added.