President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as “a friend and ally.”

The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased.

‘The country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” Buhari said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Nda-Isaiah attended the Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN) meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday where Daily Trust publisher, Kabir Yusuf, emerged new president of the association.

The deceased was alongside publisher of The Pilot, Prince Dannis Sami and Ray Ekpu, a past president of the association nominated without opposition as ex-officios of the NPAN.

NAN gathered that Nda-Isaiah, aged 58, died late Friday night after a brief illness.(NAN)