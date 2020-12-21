The remains of the late Chairman of Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nad-Isaiah will be laid to rest on Monday, December 28, 2020.

According to a statement by his brother, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah, the funeral activities will start on Wednesday with virtual tribute for the late media mogul which will start at 12noon. Dignitaries expected to participate in the events include former heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The foremost traditional ruler in Niger State, Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, is also expected to participate in the events. Nda-Isaiah held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles.

There were also strong indications on Sunday that the Presidency and Niger State (where the late Chairman comes from), would send strong delegations to the events.

The Service of Songs will hold on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja at 3pm, while his remains will be interred on Monday, December 28.

Nda-Isaiah, 58, died on Friday, December 11, after taking ill briefly. The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.