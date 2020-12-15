From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has described the late Leadership Newspaper publisher Sam Nda-Isaiah as a great achiever who succeeded where many failed.

A patron of the organisation and former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu made this statement while speaking at the Abuja residence of the deceased when the Forum paid them a condolence visit.

Mantu said that the death of Nda-Isaiah has thought him that one need not hold grudges against his fellow human being no matter the level of grievance.

‘I am very sad. On the day we inaugurated our Forum he played a vital role. He is a good man. We have been discussing how our region will be relevant in government. We have always been neglected,’ he said.

‘We have been planning. I was so sad because he was not sick to the best of my knowledge. He was lively and always say to me that this time around we are going to show them that we are from the North-Central and I would reply that they are yet to know.

‘The lesson I learnt from his death is that we must forgive each other because no one knows tomorrow. Our planning was towards the 2023 general elections. God loves him more that we do

‘As far as I am concerned, he died young but archived a lot. He has succeeded where many people have failed. I pray that the management of Leadership newspaper will do everything it takes to keep this company alive. This Forum will also do everything to ensure this. I pray that God will give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.

BoT Chairman General Jeremiah Useni said late Nda-Isaiah is a very dedicated member of the Forum, was supposed to chair the inauguration of the Forum in Kwara State before this sad event.

‘Nda-Isaiah gave 100 per cent support to this forum. When the news of his death came to us, it came as a shock,’ he said.

‘I’m very close to the family. We decided to come and condole the family. Nobody knows when, how and where death will come. I want the family to take heart and I pray that God will accept him and God should be with the family he left behind. Be rest assured that this Forum will never forget the family.’

The Managing Director, Leadership Company, Muazu Elaze, while responding, assured the Forum that the management will do their best to maintain his legacy.