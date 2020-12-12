From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has expressed shock over the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaia.

The forum, speaking through its Publicity Secretary Sule Dikeson via telephone on Saturday,described him as a man with a large heart that believes in truth and justice.

Dikeson condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, the north central friends and associates of the deceased.

He said “The sudden disappearance of our beloved brother is a very big shock to the north central people and the entire nation. The country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.

” The vacuum he has left in the north central will be very difficult to fill. We are very pained but there is nothing we could do about it since it is divinely destined.

The publisher before his death was a member of NCPF’s Board of Trustees (BoT).