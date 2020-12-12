From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has expressed grief over the death of Leadership Newspapers publisher Samuel Nda-Isaiah.

In a statement issued by the Chairman PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Forum described Nda-Isaiah’s death is a loss to the country, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world.

Praying that the late newspaper publisher’s family has the fortitude to bear the loss, the PGF commiserated with members of the party in Niger State and across the country.

‘The PGF received the news of the death of Nda-Isaiah with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived. We join the family, members of APC in Niger State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Chairman of Leadership Newspapers Group and former presidential aspirant on the platform of our party, APC.

‘His death is a loss to the nation, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world. We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

‘May Allah reward all the good work of the Pharmacist, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Samuel Nda-Isaiah rest in peace,’ PGF noted in the statement.