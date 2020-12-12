From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of Leadership Newspaper founder and Chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah as painful and shocking.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the late Nda-Isaiah as a true patriot who, though a pharmacist by training, made indelible contributions to the growth of the media industry and offered jobs to hundreds of Nigerians through his companies.

While sending his condolences to the government and people of Niger State, the Leadership newspaper family and the Nda-Isaiah family in particular, Governor Ortom prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.