Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has received encomiums from the management of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and other Nigerians over his contributions to national development and unity

A former NDA Academy Provost, Prof Azubuike Sonny Nwankwo, showered the commendation at a book presentation in honour of the NYSC DG, by the Department of History, NDA on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Nwankwo further noted that the scheme has over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, stressing that the DG has repositioned the corps to achieve its objectives.

While noting that the NYSC DG stayed focused and kept the dreams of NYSC founding fathers alive, the UK-based marketing and entrepreneurship academic said: “why is it that this particular organization (NYSC), has managed to turn around?

“We all have a very nihilistic view of organizations in Nigeria, we all have a very nasty view about different organizations in Nigeria, let me be bold to say that nothing works in Nigeria, but NYSC is working.

“I think it has to do with the persons specific characterization that Brig Gen Shuibu Ibrahim, brought into the organization that made it turn around.”What he has brought in into the system will continue to be a shinning light for all to see. His achievement has shown that everything is possible in Nigeria if you bring purposefulness, when we bring a sense of unity and intergrity,” he noted.

In his own remarks, the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Educational Corps, Maj Gen M. M Bunza also extalled the excellent leadership qualities of the NYSC DG.

“The problem of our great country Nigerian is leadership. We have all that it takes to make Nigeria great. If we can have good leadership in all spares and stages of administration, Nigeria will become the best country that any human being would want to be in. We have the talents, we have the resources,” he noted.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline after the event, the NYSC DG, Brig Gen Ibrahim, said that the presentation of the book in his honour will spur him to further achieve the objectives of the scheme.

“I feel highly fulfilled, it is a privileged to receive this honour NDA where I was the head of the department of History. I want to use this opportunity to thank the commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, the academic provost and the department of History and War Studies for according me this honour, it is going to spur me to further do more,” he promised.

The new book titled War, Society and Leadership and essay in Honour of the NYSC DG was reviewed by the President Historical Society of Nigeria, Prof Okpeh O Okpeh.