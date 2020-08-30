Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) yesterday raised the alarm over admission scam by unscrupulous fraudsters.

The Academy warned admission seekers, especially applicants of 72 Regular Course of the existence of fraudulent syndicate purportedly claiming to be admission officers of the Academy.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, alerted that the criminals go as far as printing various fake admission letters to candidates requesting for payment with a view to gaining admission into the Academy.

Major Abdullahi strongly advised the public to disregard such letters saying they “were not initiated by the NDA, hence, the public should note that selection into NDA is by merit.

The statement read in part, “The NDA use only mainstream media, its official website (www.nda.edu.ng) and its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter (DefenceAcademyNG and HQ_NDA respectively) to disseminate public information. Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment.”