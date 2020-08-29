Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday raised the alarm over an admission scam by fraudsters.

The military academy warned admission seekers, especially applicants of 72 Regular Course, of the existence of fraudulent syndicate purportedly claiming to be admission officers of the Academy.

The Academy’s spokesman, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, said that the criminals go as far as printing various fake admission letters to candidates requesting for a payment with a view to gaining admission into the Academy.

Major Abdullahi strongly advised the public to disregard such letters saying, “such letters were not initiated by the NDA, hence, the public should note that selection into NDA is by merit.

The statement reads:

‘The NDA use only mainstream media, its official website (www.nda.edu.ng) and its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter (DefenceAcademyNG and HQ_NDA respectively) to disseminate public information. Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment.

‘The public is therefore advised not to fall prey or have any dealings with said admission fraudsters. You are to report the activities of such fraudsters to the nearest Military or Police Unit.’