Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) screening test for its 72nd Regular Course earlier scheduled for May 30th as indicated on the academy’s application portal has been postponed.

The Registrar of the Academy, Brigadier General A A Aboaba, in a statement on Wednesday, hinged the postponement on the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that a new date would be communicated in due course just as he called on applicants to keep abreast of updates in that regard.

The academy’s statement reads:

‘Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures put in place by the Federal Government to prevent further spread through interstate lockdown and restrictions on travels, the Screening test is hereby postponed.

‘New date for the test will be communicated in due course when the current situation improves.

‘However, candidates are advised to check the portal regularly for updates. Inconveniences caused by this new development is highly regretted.’