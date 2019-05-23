Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the earlier postponement of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) screening test for 71 Regular Course, the Academy has fixed Saturday, June 8, 2019, as the new date for the exercise.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement on Thursday said, the screening test will hold simultaneously across different centres nationwide.

In the light of this he said, candidates who duly applied to the Academy and successfully scored minimum of180 (One Hundred and Eighty) in UTME are advised to visit application portal on the NDA website www.nda.edu.ng to select the examination centre of their choice and print out their examination card.

“Please note that, only those with duly printed examination card will be admitted into the various centres for the test.