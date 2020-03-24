managing Director of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Tonye David West, has called for increase sensitisation campaign across all strata of the society.

West, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the impact of the virus, said the pandemic, which is ravaging the entire world, has posed a severe global health and economic challenges and therefore advised citizenry to take the fight against the scourge seriously.

To minimise the spread of the virus, NDBDA managing director urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to government’s directives to shut down schools, places of worship, crowded place as well as maintaining social distance.

He urged government agencies, parastatals, and the private sector operators to provide hand sanitizers and disinfectant in their respective work places.

West said Italy is worst hit by the scourge because citizens of the country paid deaf ears to early warnings by experts to stay clear from social gatherings and indulge more in the culture of constant washing of hands with sensitizer and other such precautionary measures.