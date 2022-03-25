From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

National Defence College (NDC), yesterday, said it will collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to overcome the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Speaking during a visit to the Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja, NDC Commandant, Murtala Mormoni Bashir, said over the years, the foreign affairs ministry has been a strategic partner of the college.

Bashir, who noted the participation of officials from the ministry in the strategic course at the college, disclosed the foreign affairs ministry has been facilitating so many of the activities of the college, notably that the college is an international institution that involves international participants.

He also said after meeting with the minister, there is the possibility of further collaboration with the ministry in terms of how both parties can form a think-thank that will advance the foreign policy objectives of the Federal Government.

The commandant stated that the emphasis at the college has been on the whole of society’s approach to addressing security challenges, saying diplomacy is one of the elements of national power of a country.

He stated that if the county got its diplomacy right through seminars and allied activities, the nation will be able to tackle so many of the challenges faced by the nation.

Earlier, Onyeama said the foreign affairs ministry and the Federal Government is proud of the NDC, adding that it is one of the national institutions that has been able to maintain quality as an institution and one whose quality has endured.

He congratulated the college for attaining 30 years as an institution, and described it as a centre of excellence.