The Commandant, National Defence College (NDC) Nigeria, Rear Adm Oladele Daji, has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru’s leadership quality in piloting the affairs of the Nigerian Army.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a statement, said that Daji gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the COAS on Tuesday in Abuja.

The commandant said that Attahiru’s unique and exceptional leadership skills had led to recent successes in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East and other security challenges in the country.

He said the visit was to pay homage to the COAS being a member of the College Board and inform him of his recent assumption of duty as the commandant.

Daji also intimated COAS on the plan of NDC to embark on a world tour to Africa, Europe, America and Asian countries.

According to him, the tour will broaden participant’s knowledge on other countries’ military and strategic command style with a view to boosting human capacity development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He equally invited Attahiru to deliver Chief of Army Staff Paper to participants of NDC Course 29.

Responding, the COAS, Attahiru congratulated the Commandant NDC on his appointment which according to him comes with enormous responsibilities.

Attahiru disclosed that he had been keeping abreast with the developmental strides in the college and assured the commandant of his continuous support and cooperation.