Daniel Kanu

The Council of Traditional Rulers in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for appointing Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Tunji-Ojo is the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The monarchs, yesterday described his appointment as a round peg in a round hole, adding that the constituents have started feeling the impact of his appointment in less than two months since he was appointed.

In a statement signed by Chairman of the council, the Owa of Ogbagi Akoko, Oba Victor Adetona, Secretary, the Oniyani of Iyani Akoko, Oba Joel Daodu and other monarchs, the council also congratulated him on his appointment. They praised Gbajabiamila for selecting their son for the position and assured him of their support at all times.

“We have never doubted his competence and capacity to make us proud and attract development to Akokoland and Ondo State, this informed why we fully supported him during the last election,” they said. “We are proud he is already making us proud in the short time he has already spent in the House.” But in related development, the Centre for Peace and Good Governance (CPGG) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to review the newly announced board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying it was done without compliance with due process and the extant law governing the NDDC or recourse to the National Assembly.