Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the resumption of the National Assembly on September 29, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, met with Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Amos Ojo, to seek a better working relationship with the parliament.

After meeting with the acting CNA, Akpabio also met with the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji -Ojo.

The meeting which lasted for over three hours was held in Suit 3.10 in the House of Representatives new wing and had in attendance the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu.

Akpabio has had a running battle with the National Assembly over the probe of N81.5 billion alleged irregular expenditure by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

The report of the probe, which recommended heavy sanctions against the NDDC and had been laid before the House, is scheduled for consideration at the Committee of the Whole, when the parliament resumes in a fortnight.

The minister during his appearance before the House Committee on NDDC had accused lawmakers of been major beneficiaries of projects in the interventionist agency, a claim that unsettled the House.