Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has instructed his legal team to seek all necessary redress in a competent court of jurisdiction against the former acting Managing Director, Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh over the defamatory statements she made against him.

The former NDDC boss had in several interviews with newsmen raised some allegations against the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State. Miffed, however, by the allegations, Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Anietie Ekong, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, described all the allegations as, “cornucopia of false, malicious and libelous”, revealing that the minister will seek redress in a court of law.

“The Minister’s initial attitude was to allow his lawyers and the judicial system vindicate him of the false allegations against him, but he is compelled to react to some of the wayward allegations levied against his person by Nunieh, especially the one bordering on sexual harassment.

“To start with, let it be known that there is no scintilla of truth in all the allegations peddled around by Nunieh. They are simply false! The Minister did not at any time, place or circumstance make any form of sexual advances on Nunieh, not even to put himself in a position or posture suggestive of sexual advances towards Nunieh, or any female staff of his Ministry or the NDDC.”