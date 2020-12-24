From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ibibio Youth Council (IYC), the umbrella organisation of all Ibibio youths in Akwa Ibom State, has said protests over the recent appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa as the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), is not in the best interest of stakeholders in the region.

The council said it was counter-productive and inimical to the lofty programmes of the present government to reposition the commission and therefore called on the people, especially the youths, to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.

IYC’s advice is coming on the heels of the recent protests by Ijaw youths along the Mbiama axis of the East West Road, which reportedly led to gridlock and left many commuters stranded.

In a statement by the President, Imoh Steven Okoko, in Abuja, yesterday, IYC also bemoaned the call for the removal of the appointee, saying it was driven by sheer sentiments.

The IYC president also said the appointment of the sole administrator should rather be seen as a welcome development than a call for crisis as the commission cannot exist without a head.