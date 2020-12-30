From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional ruler of oil rich Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area,Delta State, Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie I, has warned of grave consequences in the Niger Delta region following the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The monarch said the appointment was against the act which established the commission , saying the development would spark another round of crisis in the region.

The monarch made this known when the Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) led by its chairman, Michael Ikeogwu, visited his palace at Jesse.%MCEPASTEBIN%

He maintained that the NDDC Act of 2000 did not make provision for a sole administrator for the interventionist agency.

He called on President Buhari to urgently inaugurate the board that had been screened and confirmed by the Senate to run the agency.

“The situation in the Niger Delta today calls for serious immediate intervention of the Federal Government. I want to say very clearly and loudly that the attempt by any individual or group of individuals to foster a sole administration on the NCDC is totally unacceptable.

“The NDDC is a Niger Delta affair and handing a budget of almost N500 billion to a sole administrator is not known to the laws that established the NDDC. The Federal Government cannot pretend that all is well when an individual will be made to corner all the wealth of the region. We also see the Niger Delta Ministry as the ministry of all Niger Deltans. So whatever happens in that ministry too is of serious concern to us,” the royal father said.