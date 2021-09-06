An advocacy group, Niger Delta Progressive Network (NDPN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as well as prosecute persons indicted in the forensic audit of the Commission.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Kaniye Amakiri, and Secretary, Asuquo Inyang, the group stated, “we recall that President Buhari and other officials of the administration had stated that the audit report will help in the recovery of looted funds from corrupt past NDDC officers, indicted government officials and fraudulent contractors, while the Governing Board will be inaugurated to manage the NDDC in accordance with the law setting up the Commission – the NDDC Act.”

NDPN said President Buhari, in June, while receiving the Ijaw National Congress in Abuja, had promised that the NDDC Board would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report was submitted.

The group quoted the president as having said that ‘‘based on the mismanagement that had previously bedeviled the NDDC, a forensic audit was set up and the result is expected by the end of July, 2021. I want to assure you that as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted, the NDDC Board will be inaugurated.”

It said, “though the details of the forensic audit report have not been officially released by the federal government, it is clear …the so-called forensic auditors went beyond their brief to call for actions that can only be designed to benefit the minister but in the end will be detrimental to the development, harmony and peace of the people of the nine NDDC states.”

The group cited one such recommendation to be that the membership of the Governing Board of the NDDC be reduced from the current number, and the other recommendation being that the Board be on part-time basis.

NDPN said this is needless “because that is the position of the current NDDC Act as can be clearly seen in Section 2 (3) of the Act,” while noting: “We want to draw the attention of the President and the federal government to the danger in tinkering with the Board membership as currently provided for. Under the current NDDC Act, each of the nine oil producing states has a representative on the board and are all on part time basis as clearly indicated in Section 2(3) of the NDDC Act.

“In addition, there is one representative for all oil producing companies in the country and one person each from each non-oil producing geopolitical zone. All the members of the Board listed above are on part time basis as clearly stated in the Section 2(3) of the NDDC Act. The only full time members of the Board as clearly stipulated in the NDDC Act are three – the Managing Director and two Executive Directors – who are responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Commission.”

The group said a similar commission, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), is patterned after the NDDC Act, with board membership drawn from each state of the North East Region as well as one member each from each of the other geopolitical regions in Nigeria together with other stakeholder representations.

“Similarly, all Board members aside from the Managing Director and the three Executive Directors are on part time basis in line with the North East Development Commission Act which was patterned after the NDDC Act,” it said.

The group called on the federal government to make public the forensic audit report and commence the prosecution of any persons indicted.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.