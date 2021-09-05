From Fred Itua, Abuja

Stakeholders from the Niger Delta region, have hailed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, following last week’s final report of a forensive audit report on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The stakeholders who are members of Centre for Responsive Leadership and Transparency, said with the conclusion of the Audit of the NDDC, the coast was is now clear for the people of the Niger Delta yo enjoy the true dividends of democracy.

Executive Director of the body, Comrade Preye Dressman, in a statement made available to newsmen, called on Niger Delta leaders to support Akpabio in restoring the lost glory of NDDC in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Deessman said the era of recklessness and misappropriation of funds by the managers of NDDC, will now be a thing of the past, with Akpabio piloting the affairs of the Commission.

He said: “We congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio for keeping to his promise to submit the report on forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Saboteurs are the ones calling for the constitution of a board based on the existing system of following alphabetical order.

“Recall our earlier position on the forensive investigation before the confirmation by the Senate about two years ago. If a new board is constituted now, they’ll have a roadmap that will be defined by the report.

“We call on stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to continue to give Akpabio the full support he needs to carryout the mandate of the Commission given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will continue to be consistent in our firm belief in the values of transparency in the management of public finance as demonstrated by Akpabio in the final submission of the forensive report.”

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had while receiving the report on behalf of President Buhari, last week, decried that bulk of funds the Commission received for the development of the Niger Delta region, was diverted into private pockets, noting that execution of 13,777 projects were substantially compromised.

Malami said the essence of the forensic audit was to ensure probity and accountability in the use of public funds.

He said FG was concerned that the NDDC operated a total of 362 bank accounts, leading to “lack of proper reconciliation of accounts”.

Malami maintained that the Buhari-led government would in consequence, apply the law to remedy the deficiencies outlined in the audit report, as well as to recover funds that were not properly utilized for the public purposes they were meant for.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.