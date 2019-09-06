Okey Sampson, Aba

All Progressives Congress (APC), Ukwa West Local Government Area, the home local government of Abia State nominee on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nwogu Nwogu, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, rejecting his nomination.

This is even as a chieftain of the APC in the area, Godwin Ogbuji Ekele in kicking against Nwogu’s nomination, saying the Federal Government would have taken into confidence leaders of the party in Ukwa while making the nomination.

In a letter jointly signed by Chiefs Allwell Enwereji, chairman and Ihuoma Dike, secretary of APC in the Local Government and titled, “An appeal for the removal of Abia nominee on the NDDC Board”, the party said the name on the Board nominee was largely unknown to members of the party in the area.

The letter said members of APC in Ukwa West were taken aback to learn that the president had approved the nomination of Nwogu as Abia representative on the Board of the NDDC

Giving reason for their stance, the letter stated that “The factionalisation of APC in Ukwa West was orchestrated by Nwogu and his benefactor, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

“Mr. President, we want to state that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole at the Umuahia Township stadium, publicly disowned Emenike having observed his sinister motives against the party. We foresee an unending crisis in Abia APC if this appointment is allowed to stay.

“We state categorically that the reappointment of the nominee into the board of the NDDC will only lead to the decimation of the party in our area and weakening of the party structure at the state level.