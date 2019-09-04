Paul Osuyi, Asaba

COMMUNITIES in Ndokwa/Oshimili axis of Delta State have rejected the composition of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on the grounds that they have once again be neglected by the Federal Government.

Residents of the communities, yesterday stormed Asaba, the state capital, to protest recent composition of the board, urging Niger Delta governors to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the list.

In a protest letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the communities said the Federal Government has continued to treat them “like serfs that hew wood and draw water without any benefits whatsoever and we totally reject it.”

The letter, signed by the Chairman, John Obi, Organising Secretary, Ben Elu; and Chux Ozulu, member, claimed that since the inception of NDDC in 2000, the Ndokwa/Oshimili axis of the state is the only oil producing area that has not benefitted in terms of appointment into the board of the interventionist agency.

They said other oil-bearing communities, including Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri and Ijaw have enjoyed the privilege, at various times, of being appointed into the board, lamenting that Urhobo and Isoko which have been appointed five and four times respectively in the past, were once again considered for appointment in the new board.

“Your Excellency, it may interest you to be reminded that even with this five offensive demography, the current deputy Senate president, minister of State for Niger Delta, chairman of NSITF board and the outgoing NDDC executive director (projects) are all Urhobos,” they said.