From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Niger Delta group, Progressive Youth Leadership Foundation (PYLF), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint technocrats into the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group explained that bringing persons linked with corruption would jeopardize the efforts of the President in his fight against corruption.

A members of the group, Comrade Ambrosini Tari Sambo while speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, said that appointing the right persons in the various departments in tlNDDC would guarantee speedy development in the region.

According to him, “the relative peace being enjoyed in the region may not be guaranteed if persons with questionable characters were appointed into the Board.”

He reiterated that “if the President fails to appoint the appropriate persons into the Board of the NDDC, there will be crisis in the region.

“The President should bring in core technocrats that would move the Niger Delta Region forward instead of recycling those who have been in the Board before without adding value to the Region.”

Comrade Tari advised President Buhari to disregard pressure to appoint persons with questionable characters who have been linked with corruption in the past into the Board of the NDDC.

“If we find out that people with questionable character are in that Board that the President wants to set up in the NDDC, the relative peace that is enjoyed in the Niger Delta Region cannot be guaranteed.

“The President should go to the drawing board and look for technocrats that will oversee the Board of NDDC towards the betterment of the Niger Delta Region.

“If you are appointing someone to be Executive Director Finance, let it be that the person is being certified as a Finance person, if you are bringing someone as Executive Director Project, the person will be certified by COREN”, he added.