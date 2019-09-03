Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said no amount of protest would stop it from opposing the nomination of Chief Nwogu Nwogu as the state’s representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

This is even as the party insists that leader of APC in Abia and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should always be consulted before appointments due for the state are made.

Some youths from Ukwa West, the home base of Nwogu, staged protest in support of his nomination to the NDDC Board by the Presidency.

However, in reaction to the said protest, Abia APC described it as not only comic, but stage managed using some hirelings.

Chief Benedict Godson, APC state Publicity Secretary in a statement described the protesters as not members of the party neither do they have stake both in Abia and the oil rich Ukwa land and therefore, should be disregarded.

The APC state publicity secretary said it is an affront which must be resisted for someone who vehemently fought against the interest of APC in Abia during the last election to be allowed to “benefit from flagrant abuse of processes and rebellious acts”.