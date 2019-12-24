Romanus Okoye

A group, Niger Delta Stakeholders (NDS, has said the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, twisted the facts surrounding the composition of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The group, in a statement signed by its President, Dimiebi Jackson, explained that the selection, screening and confirmation of the board followed due process in accordance with the Act that set up the commission.

Dimiebi said the Senate-approved board was constituted with inputs from Niger Delta leaders, including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole; the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpre Sylva, and Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio, and was approved by the Presidency.

“We do not wish to be dragged into the unfortunate turf battle between Edo State governor and Oshiomhole, but as key stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we urge the governor to restrain from dragging NDDC board into the war of words to sustain his narratives of imposition against the APC national chairman.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to set the records straight, and which is also in the public domain, that President Muhammadu Buhari, on October 18, 2019, in a letter he personally signed, and addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of a 16-member board of the NDDC.”