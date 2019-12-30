Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh has reiterated the commission’s commitment to evolve new strategies for the development of the Niger Delta region.

She also assured that the Commission will ensure the speedy completion of all on-going projects in the Niger Delta region.

She thanked President Muhammed Buhari for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta through his development agenda and the opportunity given the Interim Committee to serve the region.

She promised that under her watch, the NDDC would complete more than 50 per cent of abandoned projects and positively impact on the lives of people in rural areas.

“I am sure this committee will experience an exciting and fulfilling journey at the NDDC. I want to commend the interest that Mr. President has shown in changing the narrative. We are here because Mr. President expects that the forensic audit should be done properly from 2001 to date. There will be no compromise and the people will know that a new team is here to work,” she said.

While promising to engage Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders by carrying them along in the commission’s activities, she called for innovative ideas that would grow the region.

“As we face the scourge of reduced revenue from the combined effect of decline in global oil prices and the crippling economic sabotage of Nigeria’s oil production activities, NDDC would look into innovative and more efficient ways of executing its mandates.”

She said the non-performance of some contractors justified President Buhari’s order for a forensic audit of the NDDC.